Fall Guys server issues prompt review-bombing

The launch of Fall Guys has brought in a ton of players to the new, game show-themed battle royale, so many that the servers are really struggling to keep up. This has prompted a slew of negative reviews to come out for the game on Steam.

More than 120,000 players have connected to the game, according to Mediatonic, the developer of the game. This large amount of players put some serious strain on the game’s servers. Servers were taken down for a brief period of time while they were beefed up.

🚨 We're going to switch off matchmaking for 30 mins so that we can BEEF the servers up to MAXIMUM BEEF



We've basically skyrocketed right past our 'absolute highest number of expected players for the entire day' 😅



We just need 30 mins to brace ourselves and we should be 😙👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

While the servers have since been brought back online, Mediatonic has announced they’ve had to disable account creation for Playstation 4 users to deal with the high player count. The development team has also tweeted out that they are still working hard to improve things.

Just had to apologise to the server team



I tweeted this is a joke yesterday and everyone laughed



But today, when I did it in real life…



It turns out you're not supposed to slap the top of the server



😓 https://t.co/UOmXHmWyWh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Along with updating players on the status of the servers, Mediatonic has also said they are being review-bombed on Steam and have asked for people to wait before giving them negative reviews.

Review-bombing is when a large group of players post negative reviews for a game, with some of them not even having played the game at all. It’s aimed to be a kind of “protest” for something they don’t agree with or like. We saw it happen when The Last of Us Part II was releasing due to the story content of that game.

We're currently being review-bombed on Steam… ☹️



We're working really hard to get running smoothly for SO MANY players!



We know it's super frustrating, but if you could hold off from negatively reviewing – Until you get chance to play the game, it would really help us out ♥️ — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Hopefully, the servers and issues will be fixed soon and these players can revise their reviews to be more positive. However, many players are still reporting issues logging in and finding games, as well as errors in receiving awards after matches have ended. The official ETA given for server stability is “ASAP”, so we don’t know exactly how long it will take.

The game is one of this month’s free games for Playstation Plus users, which is helping bring in this large amount of players on the system. It is also, currently, the top-streamed game on Twitch with over 350,000 viewers. Even with all these problems, the game is still looking to have success.

Fall Guys is available now on PC and Playstation 4.