Fall Guys surpasses two million copies sold on Steam

Only six days after release, the platforming battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has gained quite a large audience. Its publisher, Devolver Digital, took to Twitter to announce the game has sold over two million copies on Steam. To no shock, the game is also maintaining a massive concurrent player base on the platform, toppling those of bigger name titles.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020 via Devolver Digital

With over two million copies bought, Steam revealed on Sunday that the game was the number one global top seller on the platform, beating out Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Grounded. Interestingly enough, its Collector’s Edition also landed the third spot on the list. The sellers list takes only revenue made in to account, which is a major accomplishment for the game, with its slim $19.99/£15.99 price point.

As of August 10, the game holds the fourth largest concurrent player count on the platform, with over 123,000, pushing Grand Theft Auto V and Rainbow Six Siege to the fifth and sixth spot.

The game has fostered many comparisons to another indie hit, Rocket League, for gaining traction through its strategy of being a PS Plus giveaway at launch. However, it has already outsold the racing title on Steam, as Rocket League didn’t reach one million copies sold until a month after being on the store.

Fans can expect the 60-player royale to stay very much alive in the the coming months, as its developer plans to deliver additional modes and cosmetics soon.