Fallout 76: The Locked & Loaded Update is out next week

After a rocky launch, Fallout 76 has continued to churn away in the background, giving players new content as the team at Bethesda works to improve the multiplayer title. On April 27, the team is releasing yet another content update to hopefully continue Fallout 76’s turnaround. The Locked & Loaded Update brings several new features to the game, including the ability swap out your SPECIAL loadout.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be hot-swapping between loadouts on the fly. Instead, you have to find a “Punch Card Machine” in either your C.A.M.P. or at a train station to reset your build. And for now, there are only two loadouts available. It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but not a perfect solution.

Additionally, the team is giving players more C.A.M.P. slots, meaning you’ll be able to swap between different C.A.M.P.s as you wish. On top of that, Bethesda has adjusted Display Cases and Vending Machines to make them “more flexible” across your C.A.M.P.s. They’re also bringing Mannequins to the game, giving you a place to show off the cool armor you’ve earned in past seasons.

And that’s just what’s happening with your C.A.M.P. Expect to also see some big changes to Daily Ops, improvements to aim assist on controller and melee combat, and so much more. It’s not all perfect, but the Locked & Loaded Update does bring some great quality of life improvements right alongside the launch of Season 4.