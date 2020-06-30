Fallout 76 update 20 – Patch notes

The much-anticipated update 20 for Fallout 76 has arrived, adding a variety of new content to the game, including Seasons. Players will now have the chance to engage in daily and weekly challenges that will give them S.C.O.R.E., a new currency used to progress through the current Season. Each level in the Season provides players with a series of different rewards, and there are 100 levels available. The first Season in Fallout 76 will last for 10 weeks, and it starts today. It’s a free update for everyone who already owns Fallout 76.

A new way to work together with other Fallout 76 players, called Public Teams, also comes with the update. You can form or join a Public Team and receive a variety of passive buffs to make working together with other players a more enjoyable and easier experience. The buffs will go out to everyone, but it does remove a character’s single-player perks, such as the Lone Wanderer.

You can read the full patch notes for the latest update below. It should be available for all Fallout 76 players.

Update 20 Highlights

76 Seasons: Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank up and claim tons of stellar new rewards with our all-new progression system, which brings a major overhaul for Challenges.

Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank up and claim tons of stellar new rewards with our all-new progression system, which brings a major overhaul for Challenges. The Legendary Run: Our first 10-week Season begins today! Race across the galaxy against the evil Dr. Zorbo and unlock unique cosmetics, in-game currencies, and much more along the way.

Our first 10-week Season begins today! Race across the galaxy against the evil Dr. Zorbo and unlock unique cosmetics, in-game currencies, and much more along the way. Public Teams: Use the Social Menu to easily find, join, or form a Public Teams that bring players together under shared team goals and offer themed in-game buffs.

Update Version

Check below for the update version and download size for today’s patch on your platform of choice:

PC (Bethesda.net): 1.3.2.10 (4.0 GB)

1.3.2.10 (4.0 GB) PC (Steam): 1.3.2.10 (4.3 GB)

1.3.2.10 (4.3 GB) PS4: 1.3.2.9 (11.2 GB)

1.3.2.9 (11.2 GB) Xbox: 1.3.2.9 (11.6 GB)

76 Seasons— Earn S.C.O.R.E., Rank Up, Claim Rewards!

Today’s patch adds the new 76 Seasons system to the game, which includes a new account-wide progression system that will overhaul our current Challenges and offer you lots of in-game rewards. Our first Season is called “The Legendary Run” and everyone can join in the fun and start earning rewards for free immediately following today’s patch maintenance.

We’ve highlighted how 76 Seasons and The Legendary Run will work below. If you’d like even more details, please check out our recent Inside the Vault article or visit the Seasons page on Fallout.com.

Race Among the Stars

We’ve added a new option on the Main Menu for The Legendary Run, which you can access to view the Season 1 progression screen, keep track of your progress, and preview all available rewards. The Legendary Run progression screen features a Captain Cosmos-inspired boardgame, in which you will race across the galaxy against the evil Dr. Zorbo. Your progression is represented as spaceship gamepiece on the board. Can you beat Dr. Zorbo to the finish line before the 10-week Season comes to an end?

You will begin “The Legendary Run” at Rank 1, and you can advance your position on the board by earning S.C.O.R.E. through your Daily and Weekly Challenges. These include completing Public Events and leveling up your character. Every time you reach a new Rank, you will be able to claim a new reward, like unique armors, C.A.M.P. items, weapon skins, Power Armor paints, consumables, Perk Card Packs, Atoms—even in-game currencies, like Scrip, Caps, or Gold Bullion! There are 100 Ranks to achieve in total during Season 1, and more than 40 new cosmetic items up for grabs along the way. All players will play using the same progression and reward path, which means everyone is working towards the same rewards through the entire season.

Starting two weeks after The Legendary Run begins, players will have the option to spend 150 Atoms to immediately unlock the next rank and claim its reward. Please note: Ranks must be purchased individually and in order.



Take on new Challenges

Daily and Weekly Challenges have received significant updates with today’s patch. Daily and Weekly Challenges now award S.C.O.R.E. instead of Atoms, and completing them is the primary way to progress during a Season. Nuclear Winter Daily and Weekly Challenges now award S.C.O.R.E. in addition to their other rewards. We’ve streamlined the Daily and Weekly Challenges you receive so that they are more straightforward and easier to complete. We’ve also changed the number of Challenges you receive on a daily and weekly basis so that they are more predictable and consistent.

You can access your Daily and Weekly Challenges directly from The Legendary Run progression screen while you’re in a game world. If you would like to keep an eye on your progress toward specific Challenges, you can add them to the Challenge Tracker from the Challenge menu.

Lifetime Challenges, like Character, Social, World Challenges, and etc., have not been changed. They still grant the same Atom rewards that they did prior to today’s update.

Claim Your Prizes

After ranking up, head back to The Legendary Run progression screen to claim your rewards directly from the corresponding Rank on the gameboard. When you unlock consumables, like Repair Kits, or in-game currencies, like Caps, they will only apply to one of your characters. Make sure to select the character that you want to receive the reward. Ranks are account bound and their rewards cannot be earned more than once per Season.

Learn more about the rewards you can unlock during The Legendary Run, including Lunchbox consumables, the Ammo Converter, and more by visiting our recent Season 1 Kickoff article on Fallout.com.

Public Teams

Our new Public Teams system makes grouping up with others easier than ever, and offers special bonuses to players who choose to play together toward a shared team goal.

Join a Public Team!

We’ve added a new “Public Teams” tab to the top of the Social Menu that you can select to browse all Public Teams in your current world, join one, or create a team of your own. Every Public Team has its own Team Goal set by the Team Leader, like Exploration or Events, which can help you find like-minded players to join. Public Teams can have up to four members at once, so as long as there is an open spot you can click one of the teams in the list to join it immediately.

You can also open the Map to see where current Public Teams are in Appalachia, and join them from there. Team Leaders display special icons showing their current goal, and you can click on them to view additional details before choosing to join the team.



Create Your Own Team

To start your own Public Team, hit the “Create New Team” button in the Public Teams tab in the Social Menu. Next, select a goal for your team. There are currently six to choose from: Hunting, Roleplay, Events, Exploration, Building, or Casual. Once you’ve selected a goal, all players in your current world will receive a notification that a new Public Team is available. Your Public Team notification will not appear to players you’ve blocked and vice versa.

Multiple Public Teams of the same type can exist at once, so you can choose any Team Goal you wish. As the Team Leader, you can freely change your Team Goal at any time using the Social Menu. If needed, you also have the ability to kick or block any players from your Public Team.

You can also invite your friends or other players to form a private team with you, and then convert it into a Public Team at a later time using the Social Menu. Please note: Teams formed from the game’s Main Menu or by direct invite will always begin as private teams.



Team Goals and Bonds

While on a Public Team, you will receive a small buff that’s themed to align with your current Team Goal.

Over time, you and your new teammates will form Bonds, and each bonded teammate you have will add another stack to your Team Goal buff.

Here are all of the current Team Goals and their associated bonuses: Hunting – Bonus: +25% XP for Legendary Kills (100% for a fully bonded team) Roleplay – Bonus: +1 Charisma (+4 for a fully bonded team) Events – Bonus: +25% XP for completing Events (100% for a fully bonded team) Exploration – Bonus: +1 Endurance (+4 for a fully bonded team) Building – Bonus: +1 Intelligence (+4 for a fully bonded team) Casual – Bonus: +1 Luck (+4 for a fully bonded team)



While you are on a Public Team, there are a few additional things you may wish to keep in mind:

Your teammates will likely be focused on their current Team Goal. Be sure to join a team that matches your interests, or create a team of your own if you don’t find the type of team you are looking for in your world.

You and your teammates will not be able to build in each other’s C.A.M.P.s. However, you can still do this by forming or joining a normal “private” team.

You also cannot open locked doors or containers that your Public Teammates have built without becoming Wanted.

Catch additional information about this system by reading our recent Public Teams Overview article on Fallout.com.



Design Updates

Team PVP: we’ve adjusted the rules of team PVP for both private and Public Teams so that a team member who engages in PVP with an outside player no longer also flags their teammates for PVP. Instead, teammates must start PVP combat with the outside player individually to join the fight. This will help prevent players from being dragged into PVP combat that they didn’t initiate.

we’ve adjusted the rules of team PVP for both private and Public Teams so that a team member who engages in PVP with an outside player no longer also flags their teammates for PVP.

Sound

Music: We’ve added some out-of-this-world tunes to the Atomic Shop to delight your ears during The Legendary Run.

User Interface

Icons: Based on community feedback, we’ve added a unique Mole Miner-themed icon to the Map and in the Compass to better indicate the Purveyor’s location.

Based on community feedback, we’ve added a unique Mole Miner-themed icon to the Map and in the Compass to better indicate the Purveyor’s location. Map: Teammate markers on the Map have been enlarged and animated to make them easier to identify. Additionally, teammate names and player icons now only appear on your Map when you hover over their Map markers.

Teammate markers on the Map have been enlarged and animated to make them easier to identify. Additionally, teammate names and player icons now only appear on your Map when you hover over their Map markers. Settings: The Chat Volume audio setting is now completely independent of the Master Volume setting. This should improve cases where players were having trouble hearing others over voice chat. Master Volume will continue to affect other volume settings, but adjusting it will no longer change your Chat Volume.

The Chat Volume audio setting is now completely independent of the Master Volume setting.

Bug Fixes

Art and Animation

Animations: The Rustic Water Mill now spins correctly.

The Rustic Water Mill now spins correctly. Animations: The Stanley Skin for Grognak’s Axe now uses the correct two-handed swing animation when attacking in third-person view.

The Stanley Skin for Grognak’s Axe now uses the correct two-handed swing animation when attacking in third-person view. Animations: Fixed an issue causing the character to hold the Tesla Rifle incorrectly after using the Secret Service Armor Jetpack in third-person view.

Fixed an issue causing the character to hold the Tesla Rifle incorrectly after using the Secret Service Armor Jetpack in third-person view. Art: The Treasure Hunter and Insurgent Hats no longer remove hair or facial hair when equipped.

The Treasure Hunter and Insurgent Hats no longer remove hair or facial hair when equipped. Art: The preview image for the Experimental Pip-Boy Schematic no longer appears backwards when inspecting the item in menus.

The preview image for the Experimental Pip-Boy Schematic no longer appears backwards when inspecting the item in menus. Art: The preview image for the Stanley Skin for Grognak’s Axe no longer extends beyond the screen when inspecting the item in menus.

The preview image for the Stanley Skin for Grognak’s Axe no longer extends beyond the screen when inspecting the item in menus. Art: The preview image for the Hazmat Cooler Backpack no longer shows the Nuka-Cola Backpack when inspecting the item in menus.

The preview image for the Hazmat Cooler Backpack no longer shows the Nuka-Cola Backpack when inspecting the item in menus. Art: The Red Rocket Ranger Power Armor torso no longer clips through other Power Armor arm pieces.

The Red Rocket Ranger Power Armor torso no longer clips through other Power Armor arm pieces. Effects: Visual and sound effects no longer persist after destroying the Ring of Fire Pit.

C.A.M.P. and Workshops

Containers: Fixed an issue preventing items from being assigned to Fermenters, Vending Machines, Kegs, Punch Bowls, and Refrigerators while at max C.A.M.P. budget.

Fixed an issue preventing items from being assigned to Fermenters, Vending Machines, Kegs, Punch Bowls, and Refrigerators while at max C.A.M.P. budget. Exploit: Addressed a C.A.M.P. budget exploit related to the Circus Cage.

Addressed a C.A.M.P. budget exploit related to the Circus Cage. Grain Silo: Fixed an issue allowing the Grain Silo to be placed floating in the air.

Fixed an issue allowing the Grain Silo to be placed floating in the air. Modify: The “Replace” option in the Modify menu no-longer shows non-buildable Atomic Shop, Fallout 1st, and Gold Bullion objects when building in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. or Workshop.

The “Replace” option in the Modify menu no-longer shows non-buildable Atomic Shop, Fallout 1st, and Gold Bullion objects when building in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. or Workshop. Punji Boards: Can no longer be stacked on top of each other.

Can no longer be stacked on top of each other. Red Rocket Garage Door: Fixed an issue causing the Red Rocket Garage Door to be replaced by an incorrect and non-functional item.

Fixed an issue causing the Red Rocket Garage Door to be replaced by an incorrect and non-functional item. Seedy Shed: Allies and Collectrons can now enter and exit the Seedy Shed more easily.

Allies and Collectrons can now enter and exit the Seedy Shed more easily. Survival Tent: The no-build area around a Survival Tent no longer remains in the world after the Tent owner logs out or switches worlds.

The no-build area around a Survival Tent no longer remains in the world after the Tent owner logs out or switches worlds. Turrets: Fixed an issue causing Turrets that have been destroyed and then repaired to have a significant delay when engaging enemies. Please Note: Turrets are still intended to take 2-3 seconds to acquire a target and begin firing.

Fixed an issue causing Turrets that have been destroyed and then repaired to have a significant delay when engaging enemies.

Challenges

General: Fixed an issue that could cause Daily and Weekly Challenges to complete themselves automatically.

Fixed an issue that could cause Daily and Weekly Challenges to complete themselves automatically. Social: Added “Dabney Homestead” as a subchallenge for the “Claim Different Workshops” Challenge.

Added “Dabney Homestead” as a subchallenge for the “Claim Different Workshops” Challenge. World: Added “Campfire Tales,” “Free Range,” and “Project Paradise” as subchallenges for the “Complete Different Events” Challenge.

Added “Campfire Tales,” “Free Range,” and “Project Paradise” as subchallenges for the “Complete Different Events” Challenge. World: Removed “The Battle that Never Was” from the subchallenges for the “Complete Different Events” Challenge.

Removed “The Battle that Never Was” from the subchallenges for the “Complete Different Events” Challenge. World: Added “The Importance of Communication,” “Photo Opportunity,” “Retirement Plan,” and “Vital Equipment” as subchallenges for the “Complete Different Daily Quests” Challenge.

Combat

Exploit: Addressed an issue that could result in a player becoming invulnerable after dying under very specific circumstances.

Addressed an issue that could result in a player becoming invulnerable after dying under very specific circumstances. VATS: Charging weapons, like Gauss weapons or the Bow, now correctly deal damage based on how much they were charged when fired in VATS.

Enemies

Scorchbeasts: Can no longer be turned into Ash or Goo Piles on death.

Can no longer be turned into Ash or Goo Piles on death. Wendigo Colossus: The Wendigo Colossus now has a flat 10% chance to spawn when nuking one of its potential spawn locations.

Items

Armor: Mods can now be correctly applied to Robot Armor arm pieces.

Mods can now be correctly applied to Robot Armor arm pieces. Armor: The Shadowed Mod can now be applied to all armor types.

The Shadowed Mod can now be applied to all armor types. Backpacks: The preview image for Backpacks crafted prior to Update 19 are no longer rotated incorrectly when inspecting them in menus.

The preview image for Backpacks crafted prior to Update 19 are no longer rotated incorrectly when inspecting them in menus. Berry Mentats: Now correctly highlight quest-related NPCs, like Sol.

Now correctly highlight quest-related NPCs, like Sol. Bow: Standard Arrow range for the Bow and Compound Bow reduced to match all other Arrow types.

Standard Arrow range for the Bow and Compound Bow reduced to match all other Arrow types. Bow: Bows and Crossbows with the Plasma Mod now correctly deal energy damage in addition to their normal damage.

Bows and Crossbows with the Plasma Mod now correctly deal energy damage in addition to their normal damage. Grognak’s Axe: When modified with the Stanley Skin, Grognak’s Axe now correctly appears in Weapon Workbenches.

When modified with the Stanley Skin, Grognak’s Axe now correctly appears in Weapon Workbenches. Nuke Mines: Radiation from Nuke Mines no longer affects friendly or neutral players.

Radiation from Nuke Mines no longer affects friendly or neutral players. Outfits: The Rootin’ Tootin’ Cowboy Outfit can now be crafted correctly using an Armor Workbench.

The Rootin’ Tootin’ Cowboy Outfit can now be crafted correctly using an Armor Workbench. Plasma Caster: Players now learn to craft Ultracite Plasma Ammo after learning the Prime Receiver Plan for the Plasma Caster.

Players now learn to craft Ultracite Plasma Ammo after learning the Prime Receiver Plan for the Plasma Caster. Power Armor: The Jetpack Power Armor Mod can no longer be applied to Ultracite Power Armor pieces other than the torso.

The Jetpack Power Armor Mod can no longer be applied to Ultracite Power Armor pieces other than the torso. Power Armor: Placing a Fusion Core into a set of Power Armor no longer sometimes causes equipped Power Armor pieces to visually disappear from the Chassis.

Placing a Fusion Core into a set of Power Armor no longer sometimes causes equipped Power Armor pieces to visually disappear from the Chassis. Underarmor: Added a number of Mod Plans to the game for Secret Service Underarmor. Purchase them from Regs in Vault 79 using Gold Bullion.

Mutations

Electrically Charged: Will no longer proc when attacked by another player outside of PVP.

NPCs

Allies: Beckett now correctly offers Daily Quests after completing his main questline.

Beckett now correctly offers Daily Quests after completing his main questline. Allies: Fixed an issue that could prevent the Raider Punk from offering the player new Daily Quests.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Raider Punk from offering the player new Daily Quests. Allies: The message the appears when scrapping the Raider Punk’s Radio now correctly indicates that all of his equipped items will be removed.

The message the appears when scrapping the Raider Punk’s Radio now correctly indicates that all of his equipped items will be removed. Crater: Fixed an issue that previously allowed enemies to target and attack Axel, Creed, and Rocksy in Crater.

Fixed an issue that previously allowed enemies to target and attack Axel, Creed, and Rocksy in Crater. Rocksy: Is now stationary and can always be found leaning against the School Bus in Crater.

Is now stationary and can always be found leaning against the School Bus in Crater. Smiley: No longer accepts Caps from players attempting to purchase additional Gold Bullion after they have already reached the Gold Bullion limit.

No longer accepts Caps from players attempting to purchase additional Gold Bullion after they have already reached the Gold Bullion limit. Ward: Is now stationary and can now always be found sitting behind his desk in the trailer in Foundation.

Is now stationary and can now always be found sitting behind his desk in the trailer in Foundation. Wren: Is now stationary and can always be found at her console in Crater.

Performance and Stability

Client Stability: Addressed a client crash that could occur when the player was loading into an area with NPCs.

Addressed a client crash that could occur when the player was loading into an area with NPCs. Client Stability: Addressed a client crash related to the Pip-Boy inventory.

Addressed a client crash related to the Pip-Boy inventory. Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur in Nuclear Winter when loading into a completely full match.

Fixed a client crash that could occur in Nuclear Winter when loading into a completely full match. Server Stability: Addressed a server crash that could occur when modifying equipped items in the inventory.

Addressed a server crash that could occur when modifying equipped items in the inventory. Server Stability: Addressed a server crash related to pathing.

Addressed a server crash related to pathing. Server Stability: Addressed an issue that could sometimes result in a server crash when multiple explosion effects were present at once.

Addressed an issue that could sometimes result in a server crash when multiple explosion effects were present at once. Server Stability: Fixed a server crash related to projectiles.

Fixed a server crash related to projectiles. Server Stability: Addressed multiple server crashes that could occur during normal gameplay.

Addressed multiple server crashes that could occur during normal gameplay. Server Stability: Addressed a server crash related to inventory items that have legendary attributes.

Addressed a server crash related to inventory items that have legendary attributes. Server Stability: Addressed a crash that could occur when ending dialogue with an NPC.

Addressed a crash that could occur when ending dialogue with an NPC. Server Stability: Addressed a server crash that could occur when loading into a cell.

Perks

Cannibal: The Cannibal Perk no longer allows players to eat non-humanoid corpses.

The Cannibal Perk no longer allows players to eat non-humanoid corpses. Hard Bargain: Now correctly reduces the Duchess’ prices at the Wayward.

Now correctly reduces the Duchess’ prices at the Wayward. Mysterious Stranger: Fixed an issue where the Mysterious Stranger would sometimes not attack.

Fixed an issue where the Mysterious Stranger would sometimes not attack. Perk Card Packs: Fixed a bug preventing some Perk Cards from appearing in Perk Card Packs.

Quests and Events

AWOL Armaments: Players are now correctly notified and removed from the event after leaving the event area.

Players are now correctly notified and removed from the event after leaving the event area. Cheating Death: The objective to “Speak with the Tracker” no longer re-appears when re-entering Carleton Mine after completing the instanced portion of the quest.

The objective to “Speak with the Tracker” no longer re-appears when re-entering Carleton Mine after completing the instanced portion of the quest. Fun and Games: Moving to meet up with Ra-Ra too quickly after saving her from the second set of laser turrets no longer sometimes causes her to become stuck or run in the wrong direction.

Moving to meet up with Ra-Ra too quickly after saving her from the second set of laser turrets no longer sometimes causes her to become stuck or run in the wrong direction. Hunter for Hire: Choosing a dialogue option that has a SPECIAL check when speaking with Daniel no longer closes the conversation early.

Choosing a dialogue option that has a SPECIAL check when speaking with Daniel no longer closes the conversation early. Secrets Revealed: Fixed an issue that could cause A.C. to become unresponsive under specific circumstances, which blocked quest progression.

Fixed an issue that could cause A.C. to become unresponsive under specific circumstances, which blocked quest progression. Strange Bedfellows: Players can now correctly select Aldridge’s [Charisma +8] dialogue option.

Players can now correctly select Aldridge’s [Charisma +8] dialogue option. Strength in Numbers: Now correctly awards Caps on completion in addition to its other rewards.

Now correctly awards Caps on completion in addition to its other rewards. Thicker Than Water: Beckett can no longer be lured out of Watoga Underground during the quest.

Beckett can no longer be lured out of Watoga Underground during the quest. Vital Equipment: Choosing to donate the reward no longer skips the rest of the conversation with Ward.

Sound

Eyebots: Now correctly play explosion sound effects when destroyed.

Now correctly play explosion sound effects when destroyed. Rustic Water Mill: Sound effects no longer continue to play after the Rustic Water Mill has been destroyed.

User Interface

Containers: Fixed an issue that could cause the Transfer button to be greyed out and unusable when attempting to access some containers.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Transfer button to be greyed out and unusable when attempting to access some containers. Controls: Fixed an issue that could prevent PC players from using the mouse to equip and unequip Perk Cards.

Fixed an issue that could prevent PC players from using the mouse to equip and unequip Perk Cards. HUD: Healing Rad damage (via Decontamination Shower, RadAway, etc.) no longer displays a positive number of Rads above the Health bar in the HUD.

Healing Rad damage (via Decontamination Shower, RadAway, etc.) no longer displays a positive number of Rads above the Health bar in the HUD. HUD: The player’s health bar no longer overlaps the Power Armor HUD while the Pip-Boy is open.

The player’s health bar no longer overlaps the Power Armor HUD while the Pip-Boy is open. Icons: Player Icons awarded by Nuclear Winter Challenges now appear correctly in-game while equipped.

Player Icons awarded by Nuclear Winter Challenges now appear correctly in-game while equipped. Item Naming: Modifying a Combat Rifle no longer causes “Combat Rifle” to appear twice in the weapon’s name.

Modifying a Combat Rifle no longer causes “Combat Rifle” to appear twice in the weapon’s name. Notifications: The “You can’t do that while in Power Armor” notification now correctly appears when attempting to perform activities that can’t be done in Power Armor, like playing musical instruments.

The “You can’t do that while in Power Armor” notification now correctly appears when attempting to perform activities that can’t be done in Power Armor, like playing musical instruments. Pip-Boy: Quests now sort in alphabetical order in the Pip-Boy.

Quests now sort in alphabetical order in the Pip-Boy. Pip-Boy: While affected by the Wendigo Colossus’s Fear ability, the Effects tab in the Pip-Boy now displays the description “Uncontrollable Fear.”

While affected by the Wendigo Colossus’s Fear ability, the Effects tab in the Pip-Boy now displays the description “Uncontrollable Fear.” Respawn: Fixed an issue causing players to lose carry weight bonuses while dead, which could prevent them from respawning at locations other than Vault 76.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose carry weight bonuses while dead, which could prevent them from respawning at locations other than Vault 76. Settings: Changes players make to their Chat audio setting are now properly saved after restarting the game client.

Changes players make to their Chat audio setting are now properly saved after restarting the game client. Teams: A player who has been kicked from their team after dying in an instance will no longer load back into that team’s instance.

World

General: Fixed multiple locations in the world where players could become stuck.

Fixed multiple locations in the world where players could become stuck. Random Encounters: Addressed an issue that was causing random encounter objects like cooking stations, tents, etc., to suddenly disappear.

Nuclear Winter Bug Fixes