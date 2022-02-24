Fallout New Vegas 2 is reportedly in “early talks”

Fallout New Vegas is a beloved game — the mod scene is certainly an interesting one. Those hoping for a sequel someday ought to be happy with today’s news, as New Vegas 2 is reportedly in “very early talks” at Xbox and Obsidian.

That’s according to the latest episode of GrubbSnax, Giant Bomb’s weekly news show hosted by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb. The show previously reported that Quantic Dream is working on Star Wars Eclipse and that Certain Affinity is developing a “Monster Hunter-style game” for Xbox — the former has already been proven true. “People have begun to have talks and say ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2,'” Grubb reports this time. “A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work, and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen.”

It’s certainly within the realm of possibility for Xbox. Microsoft acquired New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment in 2018, then scooped up ZeniMax Media just last year. Fallout owners Bethesda are part of the ZeniMax team, bringing everyone together under one roof. If Xbox wants New Vegas 2, then there’s nothing in the way of making it happen — except time. “We’re talking years and years away” for something like this, according to Grubb.

Same goes for a proper Fallout 5. Bethesda boss Todd Howard has ideas for that game too, but between Starfield releasing this fall and Elder Scrolls 6 slowly cooking behind the scenes, any new Fallout game isn’t coming our way for quite some time.