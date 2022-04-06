Fans believe Alien’s Xenomorph is coming to Dead By Daylight for its sixth anniversary

Dead by Daylight adds new killers all the time: Scream‘s Ghostface and The Ring‘s Sadako are two of the most recent additions. The asynchronous multiplayer game is approaching its sixth anniversary, and fans think developer Behaviour Interactive will add Alien‘s Xenomorph to celebrate.

The full explanation for why can be found on fan site Leaks by Daylight, but it’s rather simple. Behaviour has published banners for the game’s anniversaries, and their designs have hinted at upcoming characters. The “4” for the fourth anniversary resembled Pyramid head, who was then added to the game. The fifth anniversary’s “5” resembled a weapon from Resident Evil Village, which also proved accurate. In this case, the sixth anniversary banner has reportedly leaked, and the “6” looks like a Xenomorph embryo.

Furthermore, an additional leak of the new killer suggested that they’ll be able to enter and exit lockers. Sounds a bit like Xenomorphs using the vents in Aliens, no? This is all very intriguing, but we’ll of course have to wait for an official announcement.

New killers aren’t the only special projects for the franchise. A Dead by Daylight board game is in the works, and it’s already met its Kickstarter goal. Considering the regular game has topped 50 million players, that’s not a surprise.