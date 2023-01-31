Fans can vote on an official Final Fantasy VII Lego set

The Final Fantasy VII fans who want to see the cast members made out of blocks will soon be in luck, as Square Enix has opened a survey for an official Lego collaboration, which will recreate an iconic scene from the game. Unfortunately, there is a caveat that will prevent most fans from being able to own a brick-based version of Cloud Strife, as this Lego set won’t go on sale.

Square Enix is currently at the tail end of Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which has ended with the reveal of the Lego partnership. This announcement was made on the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter page, with a link to a survey on the Square Enix website that will determine the scene made into a Lego set. The iconic locations listed in the survey are the Nibelheim water tower, Aerith’s house in the Sector 5 slums, the Honeybee Inn, and the Sector 5 church.

To round off Final Fantasy VII's 25th anniversary year we want you to vote for one of four classic scenes, that we'll remake with Lego.



We'll then give away the final piece as a prize in a contest later this year.



Cast your vote in the next VII days: https://t.co/yzbgimguB4 pic.twitter.com/tseJT39a5s — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2023

The fans who want to own one of these video game Lego sets will have to be very lucky, as they won’t be sold in shops or made available online. Instead, the Final Fantasy VII scene chosen by the survey will be given to the winner of a contest being held later in the year, and it’s possible (based on the wording of the Twitter post) that only a single set will be made.

It’s a shame that the Final Fantasy VII Lego set isn’t becoming an official product, as fans would line up for a brick recreation of Cloud fighting Sephiroth or a massive figure based on Ruby Weapon. Hopefully, the contest is laying the groundwork for a future Final Fantasy crossover with Lego, which could see other games in the series having their iconic moments molded into plastic.