Final Fantasy VII Day is now officially recognized in Japan

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Day has been officially registered in Japan to commemorate the original’s release and recognize its importance to the video game industry. The series fans who want to add Final Fantasy VII Day to their calendars should do so on January 31, the day the game launched in its home country.

Final Fantasy VII Day was announced on the game’s official social media channels, with producer Yoshinori Kitase displaying a certificate confirming that it has been accepted in Japan. This announcement was accompanied by a special message from Kitase, where he talked about the significance of Final Fantasy VII, its impact on gaming, and how it affected the careers of those who worked on it.

Final Fantasy VII receiving such a prestigious honor is no surprise, as it’s a game that helped bring JRPGs into the mainstream, especially outside of Japan, where it was considered a niche genre for years. Square Enix particularly benefited greatly from Final Fantasy VII, as the game helped the company become the global entity it is today.

We’re delighted to announce “Final Fantasy VII Day” has been officially registered in Japan, to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the original game.



To celebrate, here’s a special message from Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the Final Fantasy VII remake project. pic.twitter.com/GBphY8AYR4 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2023

It’s a shame that Square Enix couldn’t arrange for Final Fantasy VII Day to become official in 2022. It would have been a great way to mark the 25th anniversary of the game’s original release and the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy series as a whole. On the plus side, having an official Final Fantasy VII Day might also convince Square Enix to release more information about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake series titles, like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, on the anniversary in the years to come. As it stands, Square Enix hasn’t revealed any new information about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or any of the spin-off games, like Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, on the first Final Fantasy VII Day.