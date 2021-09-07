Far Cry 3 on PC is free to claim this week in the lead-up to Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 3, arguably the game that put the Far Cry series on the map, is free for anyone to claim this week. The game is only free on PC and must be claimed this week. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on a chance to battle with one of the most iconic villains in video games ahead of the latest entry to the series.

Far Cry 3 is available for anyone to claim on PC through the Ubisoft Store until 7:30 AM PT, September 11. The game is only available for PC and launches via Ubisoft Connect, so you’ll need to download the storefront if you want to play your copy. To claim Far Cry 3 for free, head to the official Ubisoft website and follow the instructions.

The game is being offered to fans for free in the lead up to the launch of Far Cry 6 on October 7. The latest entry in the Far Cry series promises players more activities than ever before on top of several systems that have never been seen before.

While Ubisoft has confirmed that Deigo, the child of Far Cry 6’s main antagonist, isn’t a younger version of Vaas, the villain from Far Cry 3, this promotion does add credence to the fan theory that there’s some link between these two games.