FIFA 23 Team of the Year set to include very familiar names and a World Cup winner

Team of the Year become a yearly tradition in FIFA Ultimate Team, and it’s set to continue this week. The FIFA 23 TOTY promo might be only a few days away, but we just learned which players would be a part of the event. Fortunately, EA Sports and the FIFA team officially announced the group of XI on social media today. Unsurprisingly, this lineup is filled with star power.

Three PSG players made the Team of the Year XI, including star attacker Lionel Messi. The 2022 World Cup winner will receive a 98 OVR card in FUT, the highest overall from this set of players. He’s joined by a generational striker in Kylian Mbappe and wingback Achraf Hakimi. PSG isn’t the only team with multiple players on the squad though.

Real Madrid actually placed four footballers in the XI, the most out of any team. This, of course, includes the team’s star striker Karim Benzema. While he wasn’t able to play in the World Cup, Benzema has been dominant in La Liga. Joining him are midfielder Luka Modric, defender Eder Militao, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Outside of those two teams, we actually have representation from across all of the major five football leagues. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is here to represent the Premier League, while Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is giving the Bundesliga a player. Finally, Milan wingback Theo Hernandez brings Serie A to the party.

This release comes a little over a week after the nominees were released. FIFA 23 and football fans were given the option to vote on the Team of the Year from January 10 to 17.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year is set to go live in FIFA Ultimate Team on January 20.