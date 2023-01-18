FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Petr Cech SBC – Requirements and solutions

Just a few days before the launch of the FIFA 23 Team of the Year, a new Icon Squad Building Challenge went live in FUT on January 18. This one is a Prime SBC, and features a 91 OVR card of legendary Czech and Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech. So, how can you add 91 OVR Cech to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Icon Cech SBC

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

The Blues’ Wall

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 280,000-290,000 Coins as of this writing. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining three components of this SBC:

The Blues’ Wall

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

League Finesse

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

League Legend

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 7.