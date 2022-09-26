FIFA 23’s Hybrid SBC rewards will be untradable, to fans’ dismay

Squad Build Challenges have become a staple of FUT in the FIFA games in recent years, but 2022’s entry is changing things up in a way that’s upsetting some fans. Starter SBCs in FIFA 23 have rewards, but they can’t be traded with other players.

First, some context. Squad Build Challenges task players with building a squad that meets certain requirements. Doing so earns them rewards in the form of packs filled with cards. One of the best ways to increase your FUT coin stash in previous FIFA games was to complete the starter SBCs. These are generally relatively cheap and gave out great packs that contained players you could either upgrade your team with or sell. If you got lucky, you could bankroll yourself with quite a bit of early cash, and most everyone could at least build a small nest egg to help start. FIFA 23 has changed all that by making starter SBC rewards untradable, meaning you can no longer sell those cards to other players. Unsurprisingly, players aren’t happy.

Visiting Reddit, one can see a flood of complaints about this change. When GeorgeCuz posted the news of untradable rewards, the thread quickly turned into a bemoaning of the loss of “coin farming.” Able_Ad_8596 asks if it’s “still worth it to do advanced SBCs” at all, with some responders saying that they’re going to back off of the mode entirely until things settle down. Losing this easy way of getting early coins stinks of EA Sports trying to push players toward buying FIFA Points with real-world cash. That’s a troubling trend that has only been getting worse over the last few years, making this yet another punch in the gut for players looking to build their team through gameplay and not emptying their bank accounts.

They’ll be missing the FIFA name soon enough too. The series will be rebranded as EA Sports FC with 2023’s game, as the publisher’s longtime deal with FIFA has ended. The branding might be changing, but EA promises to keep the same modes available: Ultimate Team, Career, Pro Clubs, and Volta.

While some things are lost, others are gained. FIFA 23 will include coach Ted Lasso from the Apple TV+ series of the same name. AFC Richmond football club and Nelson Road stadium are also part of the deal.