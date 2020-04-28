Final Fantasy VII Remake is likely a trilogy, but Square Enix hasn’t decided yet

Final Fantasy VII Remake has been provided with more details as the guidebook Ultimania is now available in Japan, and that includes how work is going to proceed on other parts in the project.

Square Enix has already made it clear that the game will have multiple parts, even though the developer has not disclosed yet how many parts it plans to build moving forward.

As part of the Ultimania guidebook, shared on Japanese website Games Talk, producer Yoshinori Kitase has mentioned that the studio has “a rough idea” about how many parts Final Fantasy VII Remake will be made of, but also that a final decision has not been made on that topic yet.

“We have a rough idea, but haven’t exactly decided yet,” Kitase said, before hinting that it could feature three games including the just-released PS4 exclusive: “it’s not something we can definitively say. The widespread speculation seems to be that it’ll be a trilogy.”

It’s worth noting that the interview has been conducted way before the Apr. 10, 2020 release date, so plans should have evolved since then.

When it comes to the size and content of the next parts, co-director Tetsuya Nomura has added that it “depends on how many parts there are.”

“If divided into bigger parts, it will take a bit of time, and if into smaller parts, we will be able to release it in a shorter span,” he shared.

Nomura would “like to release it sooner,” and this means that he’ll likely push for shorter timespans covered from the original game in a second part – and perhaps that approach could even lead to something more than a trilogy.

Ahead of its release, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1 would be comparable to other mainline Final Fantasy games in terms of playtime.

It doesn’t look like Square Enix will do anything different for Part 2 and follow-ups, and this is the reason why it was thought that would be a trilogy, similar to Final Fantasy XIII‘s.