Final Fantasy VII Remake prequel novel coming to the West this fall

More Final Fantasy VII spin-offs have been teased, and at least one piece of non-gaming media is coming West this fall. If you want even more of the remake’s story, you’re in luck.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts is a novel that tells the backstory of party members Aerith Gainsborough and Tifa Lockhart. As the official description tells it, the two heroines sit down during the events of the remake to talk about each other’s history. Square Enix’s manga and book division announced on Twitter that the novel is finally getting an English translation, arriving on November 8. Much like the remake itself, Two Pasts is also split into parts: one for Aerith, one for Tifa. The hardcover book is being sold by a few different retailers for $24.99, with a cheaper digital version available at $14.99.

This isn’t the first piece of supplemental content for Final Fantasy VII Remake, of course. The DLC chapter Intergrade, for example, ought to tide fans over until the next full release. As for when that next release is coming, we’re supposed to hear more in 2022. Yoshinori Kitase, who directed the original Final Fantasy VII, promised “more information this year” about Remake Part 2. Any number of PlayStation State of Play Streams or Square Enix’s own annual showcase would make for a great place to announce the next piece of the story.