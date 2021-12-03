Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier announces holiday event

After a surprisingly well-received launch — especially for a mobile battle royale based on a beloved franchise — Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is on track to deliver all the usual frills players have come to expect from live service games. Besides loads upon loads of cosmetics, that of course means that the game’s first themed event is just around the corner. On December 3 developer Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will hold a limited-time holiday event “soon,” which most likely means mid-to-late December.

The announcement is short on details, but it does give the gist of what to expect. During the holiday event Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will get to tackle event-specific challenges while playing matches. Completing said challenges will reward unique limited-time cosmetics. If you felt at all snubbed by other games for not delivering seasonal cosmetics, you at least know Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier has got your back.

Jokes aside, the holiday event announcement also mentions map changes, stating that “certain locations around the map will be transformed for the holidays.” It is not clear whether these map changes will be reverted after the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier holiday event ends, or will be permanent in the way Apex Legends’ Takeovers work.