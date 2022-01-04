Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 arrives, introducing the Excitatron 6000 and Pandæmonium Savage Mode – Patch notes

Despite ongoing server issues that have forced Square Enix to withdraw sales and new free trials of Final Fantasy XIV, the team continues to put out new patches and content to keep those players who manage to get online back for more. In addition to a Savage version of the Pandæmonium raid introduced in December 2021, there is a new treasure dungeon and fixes for known issues in the realm.

The subtly named Excitatron 6000 has been added as a special instance that can be accessed by finding and opening treasure coffers from kumbhiraskin treasure maps. This is a chance for players to tempt the fates and potentially obtain some high-value treasure.

In addition to this new instance, the Final Fantasy XIV Furnishing Design Contest results are in and have been added to the game for players to add to their abodes. A few new furnishings are also available, independent of the previous Design Contest.

The Pandæmonium raid Savage mode has been added, allowing players to try the existing raid under more difficult conditions and for greater rewards. Accessing this raid remains the same as it was before. Players must speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos after completing the “Who Wards the Wardens” quest.

A new item has been added to the game. The Allagan tomestones of astronomy can only be received after reaching level 90 and finishing all of the Endwalker story quests. They can be obtained through daily roulettes and can be exchanged for gear by visiting Cihanti in Radz-at-Han (X:10.8, Y:10.3). The Allagan tomestones can also be used to enhance existing gear by visiting Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han.

Several jobs have had their skills and abilities updated and some small fixes to the game. The full patch notes on Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone details a full breakdown of what has changed and how it impacts your character.