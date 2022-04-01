Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure launches April 12 with a new story, alliance raid, dungeon, and more

Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida had initially revealed Patch 6.1 – Newfound Adventure with the tentative release date of mid-April of 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new content since the thrilling conclusion to the Hydaelyn-Zodiark arc in Endwalker, and it looks like they won’t have to wait much longer. Mid-april has turned out to be closer to early-April with the confirmation that Newfound Adventure will be launching on April 12.

Patch 6.1 is coming with an astounding amount of new content. During a recent live letter, Yoshida went into further detail on what to expect. The story seems to truly be heading to one of more localized adventure, with hints of treasure to be found and exploration to be had in Thavnair. It also looks as if the Warrior of Light is not done exploring with their friends, as many important characters were present during the trailer.

In addition to the main story scenario, players will also be getting some new side stories, including the return of fan-favorite Hildibrand. The first Alliance Raid of Endwalker, Myths of the Realm, will shed insight into the twelve gods of Eorzea. The first of the tribe quests coming will allow players to level their characters and earn the respect of the Arksodara for rewards. Many fan-requested features, such as additional glamour plates, will also be among the many things to expect. The patch is also finally bringing the Ishgardian housing neighborhood and the new lottery system for purchasing plots.

Soon after the patch launches, additional content will be added a few weeks later, mainly the PvP changes and new Crystalline Conflict scenario. Players can also expect job changes, the data center travel feature, and the addition of trust NPCs to all A Realm Reborn story dungeons.