Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker main campaign will be added to New Game Plus with the release of Patch 6.1

Fans eager to replay the main campaign of Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, will be happy to know that they don’t have to wait much longer at all. With the launch of Patch 6.1 – Newfound Adventure, the thrilling story that concluded the ten year Hydaelyn-Zodiark arc will be available as a New Game Plus option. Prior to this, players wanting to relive the story would have to do so on an alt character, which means replaying the entire main story quest up to Endwalker, or spending money on a story skip.

According to Newfound Adventure’s preliminary patch notes, the Endwalker main campaign will be broken into two parts for New Game Plus. Other additions coming to New Game Plus with Patch 6.1 include the Endwalker tank, healer, and various dps job role quests that were originally found in Radz-at-Han. The Sage and Reaper stories will also find their way into the replay option. Some of these questlines had interesting boss fight scenarios that many players would love to try again on different jobs of the same role.

New Game Plus has been a popular and well-received addition to the MMO. Players can unlock it by talking to Wistful Whitebeard in Western Thanalan after completing The Ultimate Weapon main story campaign quest. New chapters will be added as the character progresses through the available questlines. To access it, simply open the menu from the duty section and select the chapter. Certain features are unavailable while in New Game Plus, but players can simply reopen the menu and suspend it for later. This will save their progress and let them return to it at their leisure. This is simply to replay it, however, and there are no rewards or experience to earn.

The Endwalker story is critically-acclaimed and a satisfying conclusion to the narrative Square Enix has developed over the past decade. Reliving the emotional journey will be popular with many players. Of course, the patch also comes with a bunch of other new stuff, including the beginning of a new main story. April 12 can’t come soon enough.