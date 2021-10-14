First Deathloop update fixes weapons and game crashes

The first major update for Deathloop is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC, and it brings a host of improvements, including changes to weapon behavior, fixes to game-crashing issues, and some platform-specific features. Clashes between Colt and Juliana should run more smoothly now.

In regards to Deathloop’s weapons, there were instances of laser mines, turrets, and fireworks behaving differently for the two playable characters. Sometimes using the Havoc Slab as Juliana could cause the game to crash too. Both of these issues have been fixed. The PS5 version now includes an HDR calibration option, and the DualSense controller has improved vibration. Controller audio is now supported by the PC version, which can start utilizing Nvidia DLSS as well.

This isn’t a small update – Bethesda says the patch weighs in at 5GB on PS5 and 11GB on PC. Be aware of the file size before you download it. You can view the full patch notes below, straight from the official update page.

PS5

Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC