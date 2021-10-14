First Deathloop update fixes weapons and game crashes
Mines, turrets, and fireworks play by the rules now.
The first major update for Deathloop is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC, and it brings a host of improvements, including changes to weapon behavior, fixes to game-crashing issues, and some platform-specific features. Clashes between Colt and Juliana should run more smoothly now.
In regards to Deathloop’s weapons, there were instances of laser mines, turrets, and fireworks behaving differently for the two playable characters. Sometimes using the Havoc Slab as Juliana could cause the game to crash too. Both of these issues have been fixed. The PS5 version now includes an HDR calibration option, and the DualSense controller has improved vibration. Controller audio is now supported by the PC version, which can start utilizing Nvidia DLSS as well.
This isn’t a small update – Bethesda says the patch weighs in at 5GB on PS5 and 11GB on PC. Be aware of the file size before you download it. You can view the full patch notes below, straight from the official update page.
PS5
- Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
- Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
- Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
PC
- Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
- Added support for Nvidia DLSS
- Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)