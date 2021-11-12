MLB The Show 21: How to complete Finest Buster Posey Player Program

Giants catcher Buster Posey accomplished quite a bit over his career in the Majors. Posey won three World Series titles, five Silver Sluggers, the NL Rookie of the Year honor in 2010, and an MVP award. And after an illustrious career, the Giants icon announced his retirement from baseball this month. Posey ripped it up in his final season in the bigs, and in honor of his 2021 season. SDS on November 12 released the first MLB The Show 21 Finest card. A 99 OVR Finest card that features the now-former Giants catcher is now available via a new Player Program, and here’s how you can obtain it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Buster Posey Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Whit Merrifield and Ken Griffey Sr. ones that were a part of the 8th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Posey (42 Points)

Defeat the Giants in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Buster Posey can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get five hits with catchers or three home runs with Giants, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

Diamond Equipment Item

Giants Alt Home Jersey

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Posey program, you can then acquire 45,000 XP towards the 9th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 9th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Posey collection, select the card, and then Advance.

Even if you don’t complete this before the end of the 9th Inning Program, you can, and should still try to complete this program. You won’t receive the extra XP boost, but you will receive an all-valuable Finest Series card. You don’t need it to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts, or the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, but it will most likely be needed for a future collection. So, make sure to get this done nonetheless.