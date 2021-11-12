MLB The Show 21 9th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 8th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. On November 12, Sony San Diego launched the 9th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

9th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 9th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 9th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Pirates Camo Jersey 1250 2 Diamond Equipment Item 2500 3 Reds Camo Jersey 5000 4 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 10000 5 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 17500 6 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 25000 7 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 32500 8 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 40000 9 Diamond Universal Profile Icon and 3500 Stubs 55000 10 Series 42 Choice Pack 70000 11 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 85000 12 9th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (96 OVR Future Stars Hunter Greene, 97 OVR Signature Luis Aparicio, 97 OVR Milestone Larry Doby) 100000 13 Reds Alt Jersey and 3500 Stubs 115000 14 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 130000 15 Diamond Equipment Item 145000 16 Legend Icons Choice Pack 160000 17 9th Inning Diamond Choice Pack (97 OVR Finest Gleyber Torres, 97 OVR Finest Jack Flaherty, 98 OVR Finest Matt Chapman) 175000 18 Classic Stadium Pack 190000 19 Diamond Universal Profile Icon 205000 20 Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack 220000 21 Diamond Stadium Perk 235000 22 Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs 250000 23 Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack 270000 24 Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs 290000 25 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 310000 26 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 330000 27 9th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 28 2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack 380000 29 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 410000 30 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 440000 31 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) and 5555 Stubs 470000 32 90+ OVR Live Series Choice Pack 500000 33 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20) 530000 34 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 560000 35 2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack 590000 36 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 620000 37 Field of Dreams Choice Pack 650000

350,000 XP will be needed to get one of the three bosses.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions to get XP.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains earlier this year. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include XP obtained by completing missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. Showdowns, which require players to complete several challenges with a select group of players, are typically released once every Inning Program, as well.

MLB players can obtain 50,000 XP for completing a collection that features all three 8th Inning Program bosses. Additionally, users can complete two 20,000 XP collections, one for Evolution Mike Scott and one for Evolution Robin Yount. And, MLB The Show 21 players can also start off the 9th Inning Program by completing a special Player Program featuring the first Finest player of 2021: recently retired Giants legend Buster Posey.

A new 9th Inning Conquest also went live on the 12th, as well. Here’s a look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The 9th Inning Program will last four weeks. This program is slated to end on December 10.