Fortnite collaboration with Assassin’s Creed reportedly leaked by dataminers

Fortnite dataminers have allegedly uncovered an unannounced Assassin’s Creed collaboration seemingly headed to the battle royale at a later date. Within the game’s latest update, dataminers claimed they discovered a skin of Assassin’s Creed II’s protagonist — Ezio Auditore — an “Assassin’s Strike” emote, as well as a new harvesting tool modeled after Ezio’s dual hidden blades.

Fortnite Central, a bot run by prominent Fortnite leaker GMatrixGames, shared images of the seemingly datamined cosmetics on Twitter.

The Ezio skin looks to have two variants: One with his hood on, another with the hood off. This is similar to the Tom Holland Spider-Man skin added around the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured both masked and unmasked variants of the web-slinging superhero. Based on the shared findings, it looks like the “Assassin’s Strike” emote will be exclusive to the Ezio skin, given it’s labeled as a built-in emote.

Epic Games has not commented on the alleged leak. As this content was reportedly datamined by third-party sources, it’s important to take these claims with a grain of salt until Epic itself makes an official announcement.

However, Fortnite dataminers and leakers do have a pretty strong track record of accurately leaking incoming content ahead of launch. Just this year alone, dataminers uncovered skins based on various Marvel characters, such as Hawkeye, and Spider-Man’s nemesis, the Green Goblin.