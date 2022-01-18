Green Goblin skin has been datamined in the latest Fortnite update

The two Hawkeyes aren’t the only new Marvel characters coming to Fortnite. Spider-Man’s archnemesis the Green Goblin will also be making his way to bring terror onto the island. The Green Goblin and accessories were datamined by the same group of leakers that discovered the Hawkeye skins hidden within Fortnite’s version 19.10 update. The dataminers go by GalaxifyX, GMatrixGames, ralisdumb, and FNLeaksAndInfo on Twitter.

The Green Goblin outfit is based more on the character’s classic appearance in the comics rather than how the character looks in the Spider-Man films. Although the outfit is high-tech armor like it is in the films, the outfit also has the purple hat, shirt, gloves, and boots from the comics.

The Story is developing…