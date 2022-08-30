All Shadow of Phantasm quests in Fortnite and how to complete them

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 comes to a close, the battle royale is celebrating its final three weeks with Wild Weeks, special limited-time events that restore weapons and gear that have been vaulted for far too long. The Shadow of Phantasm Wild Week ropes in a set of stealth-centric items and a dedicated quest for each one. Better yet, these challenges offer up thousands of XP in return. Here is every Shadow of Phantasm quest in Fortnite and how you can finish them with ease.

How to complete all Shadow of Phantasm Wild Week quests in Fortnite

Live until September 7, the Shadow of Phantasm Wild Week brings back four classic items: the Suppressed SMG, the Suppressed AR, the Shield Bubble, and Shadow Bomb. Each of these can only be discovered as ground loot or from looting chests, sharks, and Supply Drops. That said, the Wild Week’s quests reward 12,000 XP a piece once players find and use these unvaulted items. However, one challenge can be completed using the Exotic Shadow Tracer pistol. Every Shadow of Phantasm quest and their requirements are listed below.

Remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds (0/1)

Use a Shield Bubble in four different matches (0/4)

Deal damage to opponents with a suppressed SMG, AR, or Shadow Tracker (0/500)

Collect a Suppressed SMG and a Suppressed AR in the same match (0/1)

Players can also expect to level up and earn Battle Stars from tackling the game’s weekly challenges. Most recently, Week 12 delivered a batch of seven quests including one that tasks players with finding the Groovy Grove, Fungi Farm, and The Glow landmarks. Although the Wild Week has essentially replaced the Dragon Ball quests, it does seem one part of Fortnite’s island is teasing a possible Lord of the Rings crossover for the future.