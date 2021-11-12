Fortnite introduces X-Men’s Dark Phoenix as a playable character

Just one day after Epic Games said Fortnite would soon cross over with Naruto: Shippuden, the developer announced on its website tonight that X-Men’s Dark Phoenix would also board the Battle Bus; in fact, she already has. The Phoenix Force cosmetic set is available now in Fortnite’s in-game shop.

This surprise crossover includes the Dark Phoenix skin, back bling in the form of a fiery phoenix, and a loading screen depicting Dark Phoenix wreaking havoc on Brat, Fishsticks, and Cobb. There’s also a brand new emote: Rising Phoenix, which causes players to levitate slightly off the ground before projecting a fiery aura around themselves.

The skin, back bling, and loading screen are packaged together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the new emote will run you 300 V-Bucks.

The new cosmetics weren’t leaked to the degree that the Naruto crossover was, but prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX did notice information pertaining to the Phoenix Force set being included in the game’s latest hotfix, and publicly shared their findings on Twitter ahead of the set’s launch.

Latest Hotfix explained:



– "Back with a new style!" Could mean that Hacivat returns tonight with the Lava edit style



– "The Phoenix Force Set" *Could* be Jean Grey pic.twitter.com/v0ee0pH7t6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 11, 2021

The leaker initially said the skin was coming tonight, but subsequently retracted that claim while issuing an apology. Funnily enough, the official announcement and launch came about 40 minutes after that, proving HYPEX’s initial prediction correct.