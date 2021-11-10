Fortnite crossover with Naruto coming next week, says leaker

Fortnite will reportedly collaborate with the popular anime/manga series Naruto starting November 16, claimed Fortnite content creator and leaker HYPEX on Twitter. The leaker alleged that new cosmetics alongside a creative hub inspired by the series’ Hidden Leaf Village are on the way.

“[I] won’t go into more details, but prepare your wallets,” wrote HYPEX, implying that the crossover might boast a fairly large in-game shop catalog.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)



Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

HYPEX previously speculated that Naruto characters Kakashi and Sasuke would be coming to Fortnite based on data found in a recent patch. One would assume the titular character of Naruto himself would certainly be a part of this collaboration as well. However, nothing is official quite yet.

While the contents and release date of the collaboration have yet to be confirmed by Epic, there is a lot of fuel to this fire. Late last month, HYPEX unveiled stats for a Mythic Explosive Kunai weapon, claiming it was connected to the future Naruto crossover. That same day, the leaker also showed off a creative coin modeled after a bowl of ramen noodles — Naruto’s favorite meal. If HYPEX’s claims are true, we’ll likely see some official announcement from Epic either in the days leading up to November 16, or on the day the content will allegedly drop.

Fortnite recently crossed over with the blockbuster sci-fi flick, Dune, and also introduced skins inspired by the Resident Evil and League of Legends video game series. HYPEX previously leaked information regarding each of these collaborations ahead of their official releases.