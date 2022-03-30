Fortnite raises $100 million for Ukraine in nine days

When Epic Games originally announced that it would be raising money for the people of Ukraine by donating proceeds from Fortnite sales, many assumed that they would end up fundraising a substantial amount of money. Now, with a little over a week under its belt, they’ve hit another amazing milestone.

Epic Games has announced on Twitter that it has raised $100 million for Ukrainians affected by the recent Russian invasion, a number that eclipses the company’s previous milestone by quite a large margin. On March 22, nearly two days after the donation campaign started, the company reported that it had raised $50 million.

With the start of Chapter 3, Season 2, developer Epic Games announced that it would be donating all proceeds made from Fortnite to four organizations in an effort to help raise money for Ukraine. Now, the company has also confirmed that they will be donating to World Central Kitchen as well, in addition to the other previously announced organizations.

The campaign will last until April 3, meaning there’s a little less than a week left before the end date. Xbox also joined Epic in the commitment, confirming that all proceeds made from Fortnite purchases on the Microsoft Store would also be donated to Ukraine.

With all that time left, there’s no doubt that Epic will continue to raise even more money. The company confirmed today that they would be making a “no building” mode in the game permanent, alongside the game’s standard modes, meaning all the new players they gained with the start of the season might be sticking around for a bit longer.