Fortnite unveils Graveheart, Rift Warden skins and more, along with release dates

Chapter 4 of Fortnite is in full swing and new skins are coming. With the new year upon us, Epic is working on upcoming outfits for players to wear in the battle royale game. A rumor from a reputable Fortnite leaker points to four skins releasing in January over the next few days.

If the rumors from Shiina are true, the skins feature four new characters for Fortnite. The first is named Graveheart and depicts a grey-skinned woman wearing black leather with a feather motif. She’s stylized with a pair of black raven-like wings on her back and black eyes. Be on the lookout for its release on January 7. The second skin is titled the Hana Outfit. The skin includes yellow hair and black and yellow clothing. Her skin has actually been in the game’s files for a bit now but has yet to be released. It could finally be available on January 12. The third skin, dubbed Keleritas, features a screeching silver skeletal figure wreathed in green fire. It should launch on the same day as the Hana skin.

BREAKING: These Item Shop release dates just got revealed by Epic



– Graveheart Skin (January 7)

– Hana & Keleritas Outfits + Big set (January 12)

– Rift Warden Stellan Outfit (January 18)



The Rift Warden will be decrypted TOMORROW!



(Information by @Jinsk0w, drop them a follow) pic.twitter.com/gWX3hBLiLh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2023

The fourth skin is the most mysterious one of all. Called the Rift Warden, it has yet to be decrypted and currently remains as a silhouetted image. Its appearance does have a striking resemblance to the Green Goblin based on the silhouette, but that could obviously change. The Rift Warden skin should release on January 18.

This is all still a rumor and has yet to be confirmed by Epic Games. If the skins are real, they will be available in Fortnite’s in-game store. Yet, their rarity is also uncertain at the moment as well. Skins range between 800 V-Bucks and 1,500 V-Bucks with Uncommon being 800, Rare being 1,200, and Epic being 1,500.

It’s also typical for skins to release with other items for your character to have. If this is the case, don’t be surprised to see bundles that include new pickaxes, weapons, emotes, and gliders.