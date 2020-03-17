Fortnite update 12.20 patch notes, Choppas have arrived

Fortnite’s 12.20 update is out today, and it’s bringing some pretty significant changes. First up, the introduction of helicopters. Choppas have arrived in the game, allowing you and your squad to zoom from place to place, looting at an incredible pace. They don’t have weapons, but they do have substantial health bars, and you can blast some sweet tunes out of them while you fly.

The Rig has also been devasted by an explosion and is a very different place after this update. The damage done to the Rig has turned it into a whole new area, so you will need to relearn the loot spawns and enemy placements all over again.

It would also appear that a new LTM is on the way, in the form of Spy Games. Not much is know about this at the moment, but it will contain some kind of upgrade system specific to the mode, which sounds interesting.

Unfortunately, Epic hasn’t made patch notes available yet. Still, we have stitched the below fixes together from the Fortnite Community Trello and will have full details as soon as they are available.

Battle Royale

Komplex Back Bling missing for Summer Smash winners.

Vault Banner is missing from locker.

End of match: unable to return to Lobby, go to Item Shop, or report player.

Player markers placed too far way.

Stuck inside Porta Potty.

Buildings and structures may appear low detail.

Unable to resume Auto-sprint on PS4.

Unable to place trap if icon hasn’t finished loading.

Creative Mode

Rails on the Yacht prefab are displaced.

Save the World