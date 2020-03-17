The Rig has exploded in Fortnite, and it might be all our fault

Some changes have come to the map in Fortnite, the biggest one being that the Rig has been trashed. Broken metal, twisted beams, and a fire crew desperately trying to keep the oil from igniting, this has been our legacy so far in Season 2.

It would appear that so many people out there were blowing up the Rig over the last couple of weeks, to finish up the TnTina challenges and get their hands on her Ghost or Shadow skin, that the Rig just wasn’t able to take all the damage.

Now, this isn’t the official reasoning behind the damage done to the Rig, but it works for us, so we are sticking to it. If you visit the Rig now, you will find a very different place to one that you may have grown used to since it was added to the game at the start of the season.

The decking is destroyed, with massive holes punched between the levels from whatever explosions tore through the structure. You will find one of the new Helicopters on a helipad, and the phone booth that allows you to disguise yourself as a henchman has been destroyed as well. The entire central tower has been devastated, and the Rig is now filled with dangerous and challenging routes that can dump you into the sea with little warning.

You can find plenty of screenshots of the changed location below, so you can see for yourself the damage that one of Fortnite’s newest locations has suffered.