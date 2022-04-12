Fortnite v20.10 hotfix brings back jetpacks and Easter eggs for a new Resistance fight

Fortnite’s v20.10 update included a battle for the Daily Bugle. That fight is over, but the latest hotfix brings a new conflict to Condo Canyon, alongside some unvaulted items.

As detailed on the Fortnite blog, IO forces have moved from Spider-Man’s workplace to Condo Canyon. The Resistance’s previous victory over them means that funding stations for the Armored Battle Bus and turrets are now set up at the Daily Bugle, but Huntmaster Saber and the enemy forces are still causing trouble. To help combat them, Fortnite has brought back jetpacks. You can find them hanging along the walls of IO blimps, and they’ve been improved since the last time they showed up — they now hover and strafe when you aim down sights.

Jetpacks aren’t the only toys that have returned. With Easter approaching, Epic Games also unvaulted the Egg Launcher. Found in loot chests and on the ground, these weapons launch explosive eggs. There are helpful eggs too, as the Bouncy Egg consumable has also been unvaulted. Eating this lowers the effects of gravity on you for a limited time.

A few notes for these hotfix additions were provided as well. The Condo Canyon attack is not a part of competitive playlists, and the same goes for jetpacks, Egg Launchers, and Bouncy Eggs.