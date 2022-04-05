Fortnite v20.10 update adds Daily Bugle battle, reworks Heavy Sniper Rifle — full patch notes

Fortnite gets fresh updates all the time, and the latest one brings new comic book content and the return of a hefty weapon. It’s also time to vote for another gun to join the island’s arsenal.

The v20.10 patch notes on the Fortnite blog begin with the Daily Bugle. Peter Parker’s place of work is the setting of a new skirmish, so if you see the red X on your map, then you can head over and join the battle. Defeat three waves of IO enemies at the Bugle, and you’ll be rewarded with some sweet loot.

You won’t get the Heavy Sniper Rifle though. The powerful one-shot weapon is back, but you can only find it in chests, rare chests, and supply drops. The Heavy Sniper Rifle has been reworked, and it’s now as effective on vehicles as it is on your fellow Fortnite competitors.

The last major change in v20.10 is another funding poll. Visit a Donation Board, and you can spend gold bars in support of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle or Combat Assault Rifle. The first one that reaches full funding will be immediately available in loot pools on the island, while the other will simply go away.

The update also includes several bug fixes and balance changes. See the full patch notes below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite v20.10 Patch Notes

Balance Patch Recap

Combat and Stinger SMG damage to players and structures reduced.

Combat SMG headshot damage reduced to match the Stinger.

MK-Seven and Combat Assault Rifle damage to players and structures reduced.

Titan tanks and Cow Catchers have been removed from competitive playlists.

Fixed Known Issues

Wins are now correctly tracked in the Career Leaderboard tab.

Fixed an issue with Resistance Quests where players could not progress into Week 2.

Fixed an issue that would cause vehicles to stutter and jerk when driving on flat terrain.

The Fishing Collection Book no longer resets between matches and correctly saves progress.

Fixed an issue where last season’s quests displayed as tracked on the HUD if no other quests were tracked.

Players are now able to use the Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island.

In order to maintain optimal performance, certain legacy or unsupported drivers will now default to Performance Mode when launching Fortnite.

Competitive Notes