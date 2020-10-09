Genshin devs looking to fix Keqing and Mona Elemental Burst issue

Genshin Impact became a sensation overnight with its release a few weeks ago. As the game continues to grow in popularity, the developers have been actively working to improve it and add new content alongside it. A number of players have been reporting certain bugs, and the developers have issued a statement regarding it.

In a blog post, developer miHoYo states that it has received feedback from a number of players that the Elemental Bursts of Keqing and Mona are not working as expected. When the character “Keqing (Electro) casts the Elemental Burst ‘Starward Sword,’ certain Weapon and Artifact Affix Bonuses are not being added correctly.” Similarly, the damage inflicted by Bubble Explosion is lower than expected while casting Stellaris Phantasm as Mona.

Ideally, when casting Starward Sword, the damage of each attack should get “certain Affix Bonuses from the equipped Weapon and Artifacts.” On the other hand, the damage inflicted by Bubble Explosion should get buffed while casting Stellaris Phantasm and return to normal after that.

The developers have revealed that the patch with the fix will be going live October 10, 2020 as part of the daily update. After the update, “Illusory Bubble Explosion DMG will affect enemies with an Omen just as other DMG.” It has also announced the following rewards as compensation for the bug.

Keqing Elemental Burst Issue Compensation: Primogem x100

Mona Elemental Burst Issue Compensation: Primogem x100

(Total Compensation: Primogem x200)

To be eligible to receive the rewards, players must be at least Adventure Rank 5 or above before 3 AM PT, October 10. The players who are eligible will receive the rewards via in-game email.