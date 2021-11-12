Genshin Impact leaks hint at Shenhe and Yunjin for version 2.4

Several leaks were made for Genshin Impact from a well-known leaker in the community, Ubatcha. Leaks indicate that two new playable characters are allegedly making their way into Genshin Impact during Version 2.4.

These two characters are Shenhe and Yunjin. Ubatcha didn’t cite his source for these two character arrivals. However, Shenhe’s appearance is already known, and Shenhe is a coming name thrown around nowadays in the leaker circles. A faked image posted onto /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks claimed to showcase Shenhe’s model in-game, yet that image was quickly debunked.

Ubatcha also posted a leak from “Uncle Dumb Dumb,” a Chinese leaker who’s known as an “insider” into Genshin Impact. He indicated Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka’s brother, would appear after Version 2.5. (He also stated Yae Miko would appear on Version 2.5.)

A final leak from Ubatcha also stated a new area is arriving on Version 2.4, one similar to Dragonspine. Dragonspine was a large region and an expansion to the Mondstadt area, and Ubatcha expects Enkanomiya is arriving in 2.4. Enkanomiya is an underwater-based region located near Watatsumi Island. (Previous leaks predicted The Chasm, a Liyue expansion, would arrive in version 2.4.)

Remember, as with any leak, these should be taken with a grain of salt. MiHoYo has yet to release any official information about the release date of these two characters.