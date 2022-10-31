Genshin Impact Twitter reveals new Scaramouche design and Faruzan character

The devilish Scaramouche has been a fan favorite character since his introduction in an event as early as last year, and there was arguably no character more anticipated to be playable. Finally, after rumors that Scaramouche could be undergoing some major changes, the Sixth Fatui Harbinger will become a playable character that fans can spend some hard earned money for. However, there’s a twist his appearance that may leave some fans confused. As a bonus, we also got news of a totally new character named Faruzan who will join the roster around the same time Scaramouche does.

Scaramouche was revealed during the monthly “drip marketing” campaign, where the Genshin Impact social media accounts post teasers about new upcoming characters about a month before they are set to release. Scaramouche was initially perceived as an Electro character, with his designs featuring obvious hallmarks of the element hailed by Inazuma. However, his “drip marketing” shows that he’ll be undergoing some major changes in his design, and his element will actually be Anemo.

Related: Genshin Impact – Lost in the Sands quest guide

Players will notice his design changed considerably to reflect the new element, with greener and bluer colors shifting away from the muted purple and red that dominated his previous design. However, despite his element change, he still has a devious streak to him, evidenced by the snarky smirk he has in his splash art. Most noticeably, however, is his official name: Wanderer. Clearly, this is not the same name as Scaramouche, so we’ll have to wait and see what changes he’ll undergo for such a drastic change in appearance and name.

Not to be overshadowed by Scaramouche’s new appearance is Faruzan, a completely new character who will join Scaramouche in Version 3.3. Like Scaramouche, Faruzan is an Anemo character described as an “enigmatic machinist.” Not much is known about Faruzan, but more details about her kit will be revealed officially in the upcoming days.

You can prepare to pull for these characters during Version 3.2 of Genshin Impact, which will see the release of the Dendro Archon Nahida. Scaramouche and Faruzan will be playable in Version 3.3 of Genshin Impact.