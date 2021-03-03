Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event to reward free Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and more

miHoYo has announced a brand new event for Genshin Impact named Vishaps and Where to Find Them. Travelers will need to complete various missions to earn rewards like Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and more. The event will start from March 5 (04:00:00) and will go on till March 12 (03:59:59), while players will be able to collect their rewards till March 15 (03:59:59).

To participate in the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event, you need to have Adventure Rank 20 or above and complete Liyue Katheryne’s quest “Vishaps and Where to Find Them.”

During the event, Katheryne will release eight investigative expeditions for “Vishaps and Where to Find Them” every day, and travelers can choose four of them.

"Vishaps and Where to Find Them" – Complete Expeditions to Receive Primogems!



View details here: https://t.co/QvRe8YnrM9#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/GOkYTNEYb9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 3, 2021

There will be a limited number of commissions per rank. One S-rank commission, two A-rank commissions, and five B-rank commissions will refresh each day.

Players will be able to enlist one character belonging to a friend as a support to increase the chance of obtaining additional rewards.

Characters cannot be simultaneously dispatched to both regular expeditions and “Vishaps and Where to Find Them” event expeditions.

On completing the “Vishaps and Where to Find Them” expeditions, players will be rewarded with free Primogems. Depending on the character dispatched, travelers can also get additional rewards such as Mora, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore. While progressing through investigative expeditions, you will unlock On the Hunt challenges that you can complete to earn corresponding rewards.