Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update might include a new region

Genshin Impact information sharing Twitter account Genshin Intel shared an overview of all the updates that might be coming with update 2.4. A new region called Enkanomiya, which is set to have some kind of alternating time cycle.

Also included in Genshin Intel’s overview is that there will be a Lantern Rite rerun, an alchemy event with Timaeus, and new skins for Ningguang & Keqing. According to Project Celestia, another reliable leaker, the time cycle will alternate between Evernight and Whitenight, “that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms.” There’s also supposedly a total of nine subareas in Enkanomiya. And according to UBatcha, there’s the possibility that players will be able to manually switch between the cycles. They note that it doesn’t seem to switch naturally, though they also don’t know if the mechanic is locked behind a specific quest.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the new area will be included in the 2.4 update. We do know that two new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin, will be joining the game soon, so it’s possible that they’ll come along with the next update. The mechanic sounds like it will be a unique experience for Genshim Impact, but what Everlight and Whitenight actually is isn’t clear yet. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement miYoHo to see what Enkanomiya will actually be like.