Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to try this weekend

In a press release we received today, Ubisoft has revealed that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free for anyone to download and try this weekend. This covers all updates released for the game to date, including today’s new Operation Motherland Conquest Mode, which completely changes the map.

You can download and play Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free from November 4 to 7. This is available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. The game is available to preload from today on PC, but for all other platforms, you’ll have to wait until November 4.

Perhaps most crucially, all progress you make in the free trial period will be saved and made available in the full version of the game if you purchase it at a later date. This allows anyone who hasn’t tried the game out yet to get a taste for whether they like it or not. If they do, then they can pick up where they left off this weekend, with all the gear and cosmetics they unlocked ready to go.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland is the most significant update for the game to date. While the update adds new outfits, teammates, and weapons, the Conquest Mode is the real draw. In it, the island of Auroa has been split into sectors, and it’s down to players to take out the leaders, members of a new faction of enemies, of each one to free it and hand back control to the Outcasts.