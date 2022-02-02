Ghostwire: Tokyo release date confirmed for March, new showcase coming tomorrow

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s release date has been up in the air a few times. After being rated in Korea, the game seemed to be on track for an official announcement. Then the release date leaked on the PlayStation Store, and now we know for sure when it’ll be out.

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s February 2022 showcase airs tomorrow, February 3 at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT, but we don’t need to wait till then for confirmation. The very first line of the video description says the game is “launching March 25,” matching up with the earlier leak. It also mentions pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses. Pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 5 or PC gets you Biker and Hannya outfits. Go all-in on the Digital Deluxe Edition, and you’ll the Shinobi outfit, Kunai weapon, and Streetwear fashion pack. Perhaps most enticing, you’ll also get early access to the game. We don’t know how early you’ll get in, but we do know that it only applies to the PS5 version.

As the video description also details, Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in the titular city, where “nearly all of Tokyo’s population vanishes and paranormal visitors from another world take their place.” You play as Akito, “one of the city’s last living humans.” Inferring from the above information, Akito can don various outfits and wield different weapons to battle the alien threat.