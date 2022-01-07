Ghostwire: Tokyo rated in Korea, suggesting a release date soon

Ghostwire: Tokyo was once given a release window of October 2021, but a delay pushed it out of that time frame into the new year. The latest window is a broad “2022,” but a new rating suggests the date could be coming up soon.

Ghostwire: Tokyo has now been rated in Korea (as spotted by Gematsu), receiving a 15+ from the Game Rating and Administration Committee for its “expression of non-excessive violence.” The GRAC previously came into the spotlight when it published ratings for the Demon’s Souls remake and GTA Trilogy remaster before either of those were officially announced. In this case, Ghostwire is a known quantity, but considering we’ve yet to be given a proper release date, this rating is the most promising thing we have at the moment. The game’s status as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5 hasn’t changed with this rating either.

Ghostwire’s release date can’t be terribly far off, considering Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game. That project is being helmed by The Evil Within 2 director John Johanas. Meanwhile, prominent developer Ikumi Nakamura, who was closely associated with Ghostwire: Tokyo during its E3 presentations, has left Tango to work on an indie game with Paradise Killer developer Kaizen Game Works.