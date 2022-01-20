Ghostwire: Tokyo release date reportedly spotted on the PlayStation Store

Sony revealed the release window for Ghostwire: Tokyo about a year ago, but the action game has since been delayed. It’s had a vague, broad release window of 2022 for some time now, but a reported slip-up on PlayStation’s side might have just narrowed things down.

As spotted by multiplayer gaming site MP1st, Ghostwire: Tokyo was reportedly listed with a March 24 release date. Its PlayStation game page no longer includes this date, but MP1st was able to grab a screenshot before that changed. See it for yourself below.

Image via MP1st

While this date is not official of course, it does fall in line with other recent news about Ghostwire: Tokyo. It was recently rated in Korea, suggesting a release date coming relatively soon — game launches often follow official ratings. It’ll still be a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive when it does arrive. Microsoft didn’t mess with those plans when it acquired publisher Bethesda and ZeniMax Media, so Xbox gamers will have to wait unless they plan to pick up the PC version.

Developer Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game too. While that title will be under Xbox’s jurisdiction, the fact that it’s in development at all suggests that Ghostwire: Tokyo is nearing the end of its own dev cycle. Meanwhile, one of the most beloved people behind the game, Ikumi Nakamura, is working on a new indie title.