Ghostwire: Tokyo visual novel prequel introduces the protagonist, out now on PlayStation

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s release date is fast approaching. The supernatural investigation game hits PlayStation 5 and PC on Friday, March 25. If you want to get a head start on the story, there’s a new visual novel with its own investigation that leads right up to the events of the game.

As revealed by PlayStation on Twitter, Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is available right now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Yes, you can read it on a platform that won’t support the actual game. Anyone on those platforms can download the free prequel now, while PC owners will be able to do the same starting Tuesday, March 8. It features protagonist KK and his fellow investigators working on a case — the very one that “leads to Ghostwire: Tokyo.” The brief video included with the announcement shows the team and a few city sites like Shibuya.

Join KK and his team of supernatural detectives in Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, a FREE visual novel adventure available today on PS4 & PS5, and on PC March 8.



Build relationships with your team and piece together the case that leads to #GhostwireTokyo, launching on March 25. pic.twitter.com/hgCLmDa8FB — Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) March 1, 2022

We also got to see the full game in action recently, thanks to a gameplay preview from PlayStation. In addition to confirming the release date, it showcased the game’s first-person combat, complete with special fire, water, and wind attacks. Though the game has a first-person POV, the perspective isn’t used so much for shooting as it is for fluid, hand-to-hand combat during battle and investigation outside of those clashes.