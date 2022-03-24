Gnome way, Larian Studios announces gnomes will be playable in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you choose your own class and race when customizing your character. The process is similar to the tabletop game it’s based on. There are numerous races to select from and it seems the upcoming RPG is getting one small addition to the lineup — quite literally. Gnomes will be a playable race when Baldur’s Gate 3 releases.

Larian Studios officially announced on social media that the curious and kind-natured gnome is joining the game. The post in question says, “In response to the current rumors that we confirmed an eventual playable race for Baldur’s Gate 3 at GDC: Gnome comment.”

At GDC 2022, the founder of the studio, Swen Vincke, let slip that the race was going to be added to the game eventually. This led to much speculation and rumor about future races in Baldur’s Gate 3 but the tweet from Larian all but confirms gnomes will be added when the game releases.

Gnomes are small and nimble, typically standing somewhere between three and four feet tall. They gain an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma saving throws, have a movement speed of 25 feet, and have three subraces: deep, rock, and forest.

I really need to learn to think before I speak https://t.co/2nQjXmuXnA — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 24, 2022

Gnomes will join the other races in Baldur’s Gate 3 such as drow, half-drow, dwarf, elf, half-elf, halfling, githyanki, human, and tiefling. Bringing the total number of races to 10. However, that still leaves a few others out including half-orc, dragonborn, and duergar. We could potentially see those added as we get closer to the game’s release.