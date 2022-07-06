God of War Ragnarök finally locks down the November release date amid rumors of delay

The wait is over, and we finally know for certain what the official release date is for God of War Ragnarök. After rumors and reports of delays, Kratos and Atreus, the father and son duo we have come to know and love are returning to our PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. They will face new challenges in the frozen north of imaginary Scandinavia, so mark the dates on your calendars — God of War Ragnarök releases on November 9.

Along with the most welcome news of the release date getting locked in, we have also learned that there is a pre-order date set up as well. Ragnarök will be available in a few different editions that will include pre-order bonuses. The official process of pre-ordering is set to begin on July 15 at 10 AM ET.

God of War Ragnarök will be the ninth installment in the series, directly following the 2018 God of War game that started the Greek hero’s journey north during which he pushed into motion the world-ending events with which he will have to deal in the upcoming game.

Serving as the final entry in Kratos’ Norse saga, Ragnarök will take place three years after the events of the previous game. Once more joined by his son Atreus, Kratos will have to seek throughout the Nine Realms looking for a way to prevent the namesake end of the world. Meanwhile, he will also find himself on a quest to find answers to some questions that hit closer to home for our burly protagonist. Their journeys will lead them to a variety of new deities that have been loosely based on their Norse mythology counterparts, such as Tyr, Thor, and Freya.

With this thrilling news, we are certain that there will be more to come, so we will make sure to report on any future developments related to the release of God of War Ragnarök.