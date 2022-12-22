God of War Ragnarok is getting a New Game Plus mode if you want to keep playing one of the year’s best games

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok smashed into the last months of 2022, becoming a critically acclaimed title. Following the game’s release, there have been a handful of minor updates, such as adding the much-requested photo mode and a handful of bug fixes. Now, the Santa Monica Studio team has announced a release window for when players can expect to receive the New Game Plus mode for God of War Ragnarok, a beloved addition to the game that appeared in 2018’s God of War.

The information comes directly from Santa Monica Studio’s Twitter account, where they confirm that the New Game Plus mode is coming to God of War Ragnarok sometime in spring 2023. The team did not share any official details about this mode outside of the release window, but based on the previous God of War, we have a general idea of what to expect when it arrives.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023!



We'll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺

2018’s God of War New Game Plus mode unlocks after a player completes the game and rolls credits. When dropping into the New Game Plus mode, players carry over what they earned from their initial playthrough. Although players could pick which difficulty to play God of War, the enemies were significantly stronger to match the player’s level, and they come with new movesets. As players progress through the New Game Plus mode, there would be additional armor sets, upgrades, and powerups that were significantly stronger than the previous ones.

We imagine there will be similar changes to God of War Ragnarok’s New Game Plus mode. What we hope to see are some unexpected additions. However, the collectibles, resource locations, and overall narrative should remain the same for all players.

Players who want to dive into Ragnarok’s upcoming New Game Plus in 2023 are encouraged to wrap up at least one playthrough. However, to ensure they’re ready, players should also make sure to complete as much of the side content as possible from the standard game before starting the New Game Plus.