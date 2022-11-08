God of War Ragnarok steps up the shortcomings of accessibility options from the previous game

The God of War team at Santa Monica Studio wanted to deliver a better experience for every player who wants to sit down and play the sequel, God of War Ragnarok. The team realized that when they finished production on 2018’s God of War game, they did not produce useful accessibility options. As such, the team made sure to add these at the earliest stages of the production and share what they’ve done for upcoming fans jumping in to play God of War Ragnarok.

The process involved reaching out to fans to learn some of the best features they require to enjoy the game fully. On top of this, the team had to work with consultants and playtesters to figure out what was working for them and what might hinder someone from completing the game that they could add as a customizable option.

Alongside the visual and controller remapping accessibility options available to players, there will also be combat assists, which will be a significant factor for God of War Ragnarok. These include recentering on an enemy when you hit them with an attack, making it seamless to keep aim on a particular target. When combat isn’t happening, there are also traversal assists that make navigating the diverse environment more efficient.

There will also be collector options to make finding these unique items hard-to-find collectibles pop a bit more, especially given their distinct coloring in the game that everyone might not be able to see.

There will be a wide variety of accessibility options for everyone on Ragnarok. The team encourages all players to look through them before setting out in the nine realms, as these options can apply to everyone to better enjoy the game, depending on their preferences.