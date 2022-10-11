Grab a free Rainbow Transmat effect in Destiny 2 for National Coming Out Day

Bungie has supported a number of good causes over the years. As of the time of this writing on Tuesday, October 11, it’s National Coming Out Day, and the studio is offering a Destiny 2 freebie in support of community members in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“To those who have come out and found acceptance, thank you for being a light to the rest of the world for what can and should be,” Bungie’s blog post reads. “To those who have come out and been met with rejection and hatred, thank you for being true to who you are. Please know that you are worthy of love. And finally, to those who cannot or are not ready to come out for any reason, we see you.” It’s a wonderful message, and Bungie also links to the Human Rights Campaign, the Trans Lifeline, and the Trevor Project for anyone who needs help or support — please do reach out if needed.

Regardless of identity, every Destiny 2 player can grab the End of the Rainbow transmat effect. That spawns their Guardian with an appropriate rainbow flourish — you can see it in action thanks to a GIF included in the blog post. It also includes the download code: R9J-79M-J6C. You can input that on Bungie’s code redemption page to receive the transmat.

In addition to the free cosmetic, Bungie has also provided a collection of five queer-affirming wallpapers in the blog post, featuring characters and color schemes from various pride flags. You can see the nonbinary flag colors on display in the image at the top of this article as an example.

At this point, most Destiny 2 players are looking to the future, as the next expansion is coming in February. Lightfall releases on February 28, 2023, and it will take Guardians to the city of Neomuna on Neptune, where they’ll encounter a new Darkness power called Strand.