Gran Turismo 7 could get B-Spec mode in the future

Gran Turismo 7’s release date is quickly approaching. The racing sim comes to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, but it’ll arrive without a feature that’s been seen in a few previous GT games. B-Spec Mode won’t be part of GT 7 at launch, but it could be added later.

Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi spoke at length with GTPlanet about GT 7’s Sophy AI program, which plays a big role in the new game. Sophy uses machine learning to become a better driving opponent against you, but that technology could also be harnessed for B-Spec Mode. Last appearing in GT 6 (it skipped GT Sport), B-Spec Mode allows the AI to fully take over a race as the driver. “I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of B-Spec mode,” Yamauchi stated, “where the player is the race director and Sophy is the driver.” So there’s no official plan to make it happen, but the mode could certainly be added in the future.

Gran Turismo 7 is still shipping with an awful lot of fun-sounding features. Scapes Mode lets you take beautiful pictures of all the cool cars featured in the game, the Gran Turismo Café offers challenges that unlock new vehicles, and Music Rally is all about enjoying the soundtrack while cruising at slower speeds. The hype is real — maybe that’s why more than 14 million people have now played Gran Turismo Sport ahead of 7’s release.