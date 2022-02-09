Gran Turismo Sport passes 14 million players as Gran Turismo 7 release draws near

The next Gran Turismo game is nearly upon us, and it seems racing enthusiasts are still spending a lot of time with GT Sport before 7 arrives. The previous game has passed 14 million players, an impressive number no matter how you look at it.

The figure comes from The Making of Gran Turismo Sophy, a video that details how developer Polyphony Digital built its new AI program for GT 7. While explaining how this program uses machine learning to create more realistic opponents, the video mentions “14 million GT sport drivers across the world.” For sake of comparison, Xbox’s newest premiere racing game Forza Horizon 5 passed 15 million players at the start of the year. It’s on GT 7 to push PlayStation’s numbers higher when it arrives. Luckily, there will be a save data transfer from Sport to the new game.

Gran Turismo 7’s release date is about a month away — it arrives March 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The racing game just got its own State of Play showcase, and now we know a whole lot more about how Music Rally and other modes work. GT 7 will also bring back Scapes mode from Sport and introduce the Gran Turismo Café, where you can collect cars via special challenges that echo the history and design of particular models.