Grounded update 0.1.2 – patch notes
Obsidian squashes the bugs you can’t see.
Obsidian’s latest zany title, Grounded, is getting its second-launch patch later this week. In the PC (Steam and Game Pass) and Xbox One update, the overwhelming focus for 0.1.2 is to wipe out some of the oddest crashes in the title. Although a serious matter, just like the game, some of the patch notes are pretty hilarious.
Aside from Obsidian clearing out “excess larva from games that still had large numbers of larva…from the infinite larva respawn issue,” most major issues addressed look to prevent lost saves, constant crashes, and lack of respawning resources. Speaking of resources, splitting them amongst others can now be done evenly without any glitches, and items like Dew Collectors and Acorns can be found more often.
If none of these fixes pertain to your possible concerns with the game, the developer is encouraging players to fill out an issues form on their support site, so that more is done in future patches. However, here is the complete list of fixes that you can see in Grounded by Friday, August 14:
- Better handling of dismissing profile selection at the Main Menu on Xbox One and Windows 10 Store versions which will help prevent saved games from going missing for players on the Xbox console and Windows 10 store.
- Fixed an issue where if you had the “Kill Mosquito” quest prior to the patch 0.1.1 release where it wasn’t removed properly and would crash if you killed a creature while that quest was active.
- Fixed crash with approaching a base with traps that have an insect being damaged by one when the player arrives.
- Resolved an issue that would cause random crashes with juice drop combining when approaching them.
- We cleared out excess larva from games that still had large numbers of larva in their game from the infinite larva respawn issue prior to patch 0.1.1.
- Fixed the “Drop All” function not properly splitting items.
- Resolved an issue with Mushroom Gardens, Dew Collectors, Acorns, and other resources not respawning after their initial spawns.
- Reverting the change, for now, to lock containers to one player at a time since it was causing containers to stay permanently locked occasionally
- Fixed an issue with Slime Mold Sconces not turning back on after loading back into a game.
- Removed “Customize Marker” from the Loot Backpack UI that was causing crashes if used (was not supposed to be available on that screen).