Grounded update 0.1.2 – patch notes

Obsidian’s latest zany title, Grounded, is getting its second-launch patch later this week. In the PC (Steam and Game Pass) and Xbox One update, the overwhelming focus for 0.1.2 is to wipe out some of the oddest crashes in the title. Although a serious matter, just like the game, some of the patch notes are pretty hilarious.

Aside from Obsidian clearing out “excess larva from games that still had large numbers of larva…from the infinite larva respawn issue,” most major issues addressed look to prevent lost saves, constant crashes, and lack of respawning resources. Speaking of resources, splitting them amongst others can now be done evenly without any glitches, and items like Dew Collectors and Acorns can be found more often.

If none of these fixes pertain to your possible concerns with the game, the developer is encouraging players to fill out an issues form on their support site, so that more is done in future patches. However, here is the complete list of fixes that you can see in Grounded by Friday, August 14: